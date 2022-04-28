Kidder Stephen W Has $11.63 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Kidder Stephen W trimmed its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,273 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up approximately 3.5% of Kidder Stephen W’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Danaher were worth $11,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Danaher by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 182,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,930,000 after buying an additional 40,857 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Danaher by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 207,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,048,000 after buying an additional 48,378 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Danaher by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,208,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd grew its stake in Danaher by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 190,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $62,798,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,234,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,373 shares of company stock worth $9,089,268. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DHR stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $252.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,750,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,011,002. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $238.32 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $183.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $277.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.31.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 11.57%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Danaher from $311.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a report on Sunday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.14.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

