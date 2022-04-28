Kidder Stephen W Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Kidder Stephen W trimmed its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 41,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 5,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 148,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.65.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.64. The company had a trading volume of 32,332,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,587,324. The company has a market capitalization of $358.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $91.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

