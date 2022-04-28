KeyCorp Trims Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Target Price to $13.00

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

SEMR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Semrush from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Semrush from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Semrush from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Semrush from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.33.

NASDAQ SEMR opened at $9.62 on Monday. Semrush has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $32.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a PE ratio of -481.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.86 and its 200-day moving average is $17.49.

Semrush ( NASDAQ:SEMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Semrush had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $53.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Semrush will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 4,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $45,100.12. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,645.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Semrush by 3.4% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Semrush by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Semrush in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Semrush in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Semrush by 5.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the period. 10.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

