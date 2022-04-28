KeyCorp Cuts Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target to $160.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $210.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Datadog currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $180.09.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $120.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,720.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.83. Datadog has a 1 year low of $69.73 and a 1 year high of $199.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.42 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The business’s revenue was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total transaction of $465,712.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.24, for a total transaction of $433,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 292,242 shares of company stock valued at $45,612,042. 20.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. David J Yvars Group bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,155,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $360,540,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,762 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1,886.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,258,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,196,000. 64.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

