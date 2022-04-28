Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Sells 566 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,978 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Twitter were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 21,533,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,300,428,000 after acquiring an additional 11,630,881 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Twitter by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 17,245,755 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $745,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,856 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Twitter by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,935,375 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $839,260,000 after purchasing an additional 302,943 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Twitter by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,467,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $538,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Twitter by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,297,193 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $448,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,339 shares in the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $207,942.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $235,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 522,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,613,161.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,614 shares of company stock valued at $781,743 over the last three months. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TWTR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twitter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $35.00 to $54.20 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.65.

Shares of TWTR opened at $49.28 on Thursday. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $73.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.16 and its 200 day moving average is $43.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.13 and a beta of 0.80.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $1.07. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Twitter announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the social networking company to reacquire up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

