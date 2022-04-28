Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Sells 303 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management cut its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,385 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hudock Inc. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.43.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total transaction of $261,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total value of $75,058.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,950 shares of company stock worth $14,184,117. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VRTX stock opened at $268.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $68.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $255.72 and a 200-day moving average of $225.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $176.36 and a 12-month high of $292.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.