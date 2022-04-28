Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Sells 245 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lessened its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEP. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,699 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $272,194.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,056.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 5,575 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $486,084.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,562 shares of company stock worth $3,040,061 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.70.

American Electric Power stock opened at $99.61 on Thursday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.22 and a 12-month high of $104.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.18. The stock has a market cap of $50.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.35.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 62.65%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

