Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,340 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 70.9% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 104.4% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. DZ Bank lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,675 ($21.35) to GBX 1,775 ($22.62) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $910.50.

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $45.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $115.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $46.97.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 99.17%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

