Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 813 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ativo Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% during the third quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.3% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.6% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 44.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ISRG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $317.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.60.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $237.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $283.99 and its 200-day moving average is $312.87. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $235.07 and a 12-month high of $369.69. The firm has a market cap of $85.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.17.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

