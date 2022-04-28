Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,729 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 674.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,421,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $141,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721,153 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,830,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,311,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $371,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515,615 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 259.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,161,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $82,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,064,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $390,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMB opened at $34.32 on Thursday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.53 and a 12-month high of $36.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.87.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 137.10%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WMB. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.36.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 95,013 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $3,040,416.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $4,723,864.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,200 shares of company stock worth $9,437,992 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

