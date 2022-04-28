Kcash Price Hits $0.0020 (KCASH)

Kcash (KCASH) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One Kcash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Kcash has a market cap of $905,188.45 and $1.26 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kcash has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kcash alerts:

BitShares (BTS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Arionum (ARO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Odin Platform (ODN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bat True Share (BTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00044332 BTC.

Bolt Share (BTS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00008745 BTC.

Kcash Profile

KCASH is a Zero-Knowledge Proof coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 coins. Kcash’s official website is www.kcash.com . Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kcash is a new Alipay service but as a fully decentralised payment service. The platform is a simple cryptocurrency wallet and a physical payment card. Through the application, the users manage different cryptocurrencies and also are allowed to use the various cryptocurrencies in different transactions. Kcash offers 2-Factor Authentication process and multiple verification methods to ensure the safety of the digital assets. The issued token is KCASH, its an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as reward and payment in the Kcash ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Kcash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.