Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on June 22nd

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the network equipment provider on Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st.

Juniper Networks has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Juniper Networks has a payout ratio of 37.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Juniper Networks to earn $1.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.6%.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $32.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 41.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89. Juniper Networks has a 12 month low of $24.93 and a 12 month high of $38.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.35.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JNPR. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.31.

In related news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 13,366 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $507,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcus Jewell sold 29,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $1,000,423.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,361 shares of company stock valued at $2,930,091 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,176,905 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,538,000 after purchasing an additional 487,563 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,450,473 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $51,796,000 after purchasing an additional 281,714 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,958,092 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $69,923,000 after acquiring an additional 129,705 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 117,981 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 62,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 304.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 57,273 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 43,117 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

