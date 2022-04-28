JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Target Price to $6.50

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLYGet Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $7.50 to $6.50 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

NLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.75 to $7.25 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JMP Securities cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $6.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.73. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16. Annaly Capital Management has a 12 month low of $6.32 and a 12 month high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLYGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 120.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.66%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 61,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 58.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 73,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 27,199 shares during the last quarter. Solidarilty Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at $618,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 10,514,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

