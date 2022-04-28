JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) a £120 Price Target

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) has been given a £120 ($152.94) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a £115 ($146.57) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a £115 ($146.57) target price on AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a £110 ($140.20) target price on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group set a £105 ($133.83) target price on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of £104.36 ($133.01).

Shares of LON:AZN traded up GBX 180 ($2.29) during trading on Wednesday, hitting £105.12 ($133.98). 4,400,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,382,382. The company has a market cap of £162.88 billion and a PE ratio of 1,723.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9,767.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 9,040.15. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of GBX 7,392 ($94.21) and a 52-week high of £110 ($140.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

