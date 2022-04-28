JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Vinci (EPA:DG) a €114.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €114.00 ($122.58) price objective on Vinci (EPA:DG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a €113.00 ($121.51) target price on shares of Vinci in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €122.00 ($131.18) price target on shares of Vinci in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($112.90) price target on shares of Vinci in a report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group set a €115.00 ($123.66) price target on shares of Vinci in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €114.00 ($122.58) price target on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, February 7th.

EPA DG opened at €92.15 ($99.09) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €91.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is €92.62. Vinci has a 12 month low of €69.54 ($74.77) and a 12 month high of €88.80 ($95.48).

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

