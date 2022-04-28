Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Boyd Gaming Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BYD)

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will earn $1.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boyd Gaming’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.62 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.06 EPS.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.18. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 13.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $60.16 on Thursday. Boyd Gaming has a twelve month low of $50.38 and a twelve month high of $72.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.97.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,882,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,258,000 after acquiring an additional 99,140 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 622.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,701,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,905,000 after buying an additional 2,327,474 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,123,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,206,000 after buying an additional 78,168 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 376.0% in the 4th quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,982,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,991,000 after buying an additional 1,565,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 1,057.6% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,608,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,497,000 after buying an additional 1,469,939 shares in the last quarter. 66.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Veronica J. Wilson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $76,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

