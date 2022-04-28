Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€55.00” Price Target for HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($59.14) target price on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($63.44) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays set a €50.00 ($53.76) target price on HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($73.12) target price on HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($77.42) target price on HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($64.52) target price on HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €68.45 ($73.61).

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

Shares of HEI stock opened at €53.92 ($57.98) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.38, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.16. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of €47.01 ($50.55) and a fifty-two week high of €78.58 ($84.49). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €54.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €60.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.99.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.