Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $280.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $370.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.82 EPS.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $377.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $393.50.
Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $238.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12 month low of $230.62 and a 12 month high of $460.21.
In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total value of $5,033,250.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total transaction of $6,309,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,975 shares of company stock worth $11,791,146 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,099,536,000 after buying an additional 152,682 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,030,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $765,163,000 after purchasing an additional 73,315 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,552,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $585,009,000 after purchasing an additional 70,850 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,467,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $605,517,000 after acquiring an additional 24,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,076,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $405,509,000 after acquiring an additional 133,654 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).
