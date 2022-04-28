Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $280.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $370.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.82 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $377.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $393.50.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $238.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12 month low of $230.62 and a 12 month high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The company had revenue of $905.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total value of $5,033,250.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total transaction of $6,309,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,975 shares of company stock worth $11,791,146 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,099,536,000 after buying an additional 152,682 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,030,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $765,163,000 after purchasing an additional 73,315 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,552,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $585,009,000 after purchasing an additional 70,850 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,467,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $605,517,000 after acquiring an additional 24,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,076,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $405,509,000 after acquiring an additional 133,654 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

