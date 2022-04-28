JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate company. It manages residential, office, retail and mixed-use properties. JBG SMITH Properties is based in Arlington, United States. “

Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:JBGS opened at $26.76 on Monday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12-month low of $25.33 and a 12-month high of $34.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -41.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.55.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.78). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 12.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 2.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 7.1% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 79.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

