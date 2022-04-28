James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $28.15

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.15 and last traded at $28.15, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.36.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on James Hardie Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. CLSA upgraded James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered James Hardie Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.72.

James Hardie Industries ( NYSE:JHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $900.00 million for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 14.62%. As a group, equities analysts predict that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 19.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. 12.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

