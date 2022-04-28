ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.22

Shares of ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.22 and last traded at $9.22, with a volume of 9444 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.
A number of research analysts have commented on ITVPY shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of ITV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ITV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 140 ($1.78) to GBX 110 ($1.40) in a report on Sunday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of ITV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.92.
About ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY)
ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ITV (ITVPY)
