iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 115,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,759 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $55,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,669,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,856 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,382,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410,956 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $937,850,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,004,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,575,000 after buying an additional 1,627,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,129,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,555,758,000 after buying an additional 1,128,418 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.26 on Wednesday, hitting $419.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,796,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,092,310. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $406.34 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $440.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $453.40.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

