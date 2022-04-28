iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 458,116 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 7,564,905 shares.The stock last traded at $25.87 and had previously closed at $25.82.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.02 and a 200 day moving average of $31.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 209.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 80.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

