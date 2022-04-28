iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $78.95

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $78.95 and last traded at $78.98, with a volume of 301448 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.07.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.48.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYG. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,135,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,472 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 399.8% in the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 554,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,258,000 after acquiring an additional 739,628 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18,817.9% in the fourth quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 514,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,564,000 after acquiring an additional 512,223 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 37.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,170,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,374,000 after acquiring an additional 321,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,681,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,614,000 after acquiring an additional 285,693 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.