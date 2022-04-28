iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Sold by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,120 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2,365.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter.

ICLN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,513,541. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.05.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

