IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Equal Weight”

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $235.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $290.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IQV. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $279.69.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $210.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.98. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $204.50 and a 12 month high of $285.61.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. IQVIA had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that IQVIA will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in IQVIA by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 502,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $142,358,000 after purchasing an additional 9,722 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 47,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 54.0% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 107.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 189,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,119,000 after acquiring an additional 98,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.