Ipsidy (OTCMKTS:IDTY) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Ipsidy Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDTY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.30 and last traded at $3.26. Approximately 50,296 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 484,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.63.

Get Ipsidy alerts:

Ipsidy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IDTY)

Ipsidy, Inc engages in the delivery of secure, mobile, and biometric identity solutions. It operates through the following segments: Identity Management and Payment Processing. The Identity Management segment specializes in biometric software products in North America and Africa. The Payment Processing segment offers electronic payment gateway services in South America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ipsidy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsidy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.