Ipsidy (OTCMKTS:IDTY) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Ipsidy Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDTY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.30 and last traded at $3.26. Approximately 50,296 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 484,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.63.
Ipsidy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IDTY)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ipsidy (IDTY)
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Ipsidy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsidy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.