Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCU) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCU – Get Rating) traded down 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $59.40 and last traded at $59.40. 3,883 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the average session volume of 2,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.12.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.27.

