Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0285 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down C$0.08 on Wednesday, hitting C$14.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,140. The firm has a market cap of C$2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.40. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$14.30 and a one year high of C$18.64.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Leslie sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.40, for a total transaction of C$246,006.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$998,341.55. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $410,537.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IIP.UN. Raymond James set a C$20.25 target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.09.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

