Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.000-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $975 million-$975 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $982.53 million.Inter Parfums also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.00 EPS.

NASDAQ IPAR traded up $1.36 on Thursday, hitting $82.66. 725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,451. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.03. Inter Parfums has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $108.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $210.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.25 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IPAR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.75.

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.87, for a total transaction of $197,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth $17,373,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 231,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 54.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

