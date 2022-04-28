Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.27-3.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.58-1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.59 billion.Integra LifeSciences also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.78-0.82 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART traded up $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.09. 1,039,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,846. Integra LifeSciences has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $77.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.70 and its 200-day moving average is $66.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $376.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.19 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 16.93%. Integra LifeSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IART shares. Truist Financial lowered Integra LifeSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.56.

In related news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $4,936,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 6,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $413,938.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,726,659.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,268 shares of company stock valued at $15,050,939 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IART. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,021 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 39.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,644 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

