Insider Selling: Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Insider Sells $10,430.16 in Stock

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) insider Jason Duncan sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total transaction of $10,430.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,147.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ALBO stock opened at $31.37 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.02 and a 200-day moving average of $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 5.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.39 million, a PE ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 1.07. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $37.86.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $32.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 83.86% and a negative return on equity of 74.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.30) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 2,151.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALBO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albireo Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.25.

About Albireo Pharma (Get Rating)

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. The company offers Bylvay for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and rare and life-threatening disorder to children; and Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.