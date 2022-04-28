Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.05) – $0.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company issued revenue guidance of $54-56 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.77 million.

Shares of PI traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.62. The company had a trading volume of 386,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,260. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.99 and a beta of 2.38. Impinj has a 52 week low of $39.69 and a 52 week high of $94.39.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.00 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.94% and a negative return on equity of 53.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Impinj will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.27.

In other news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total value of $56,001.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 49,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,488.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 4,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $252,729.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,439,824.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,358 shares of company stock valued at $4,853,111 over the last three months. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

