Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $302.35

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $302.35 and last traded at $303.68, with a volume of 24952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $319.10.
ILMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. OTR Global raised Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.91.
The firm has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $334.53 and a 200-day moving average of $363.83.
In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total value of $126,161.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total value of $867,161.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,424.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,830 shares of company stock worth $1,709,023 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 5.2% in the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,861 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $16,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,628 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in shares of Illumina by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,890 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd grew its holdings in Illumina by 0.8% during the third quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 39,759 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $16,127,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Illumina during the third quarter valued at $20,974,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Illumina Company Profile (NASDAQ:ILMN)
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Illumina (ILMN)
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Soars And Wall Street Delights
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.