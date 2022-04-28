Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $302.35

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $302.35 and last traded at $303.68, with a volume of 24952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $319.10.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. OTR Global raised Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.91.

Get Illumina alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $334.53 and a 200-day moving average of $363.83.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total value of $126,161.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total value of $867,161.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,424.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,830 shares of company stock worth $1,709,023 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 5.2% in the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,861 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $16,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,628 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in shares of Illumina by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,890 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd grew its holdings in Illumina by 0.8% during the third quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 39,759 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $16,127,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Illumina during the third quarter valued at $20,974,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina Company Profile (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.