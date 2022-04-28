IDEX (IDEX) 1-Day Volume Hits $12.71 Million

IDEX (IDEX) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. During the last week, IDEX has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar. IDEX has a total market cap of $87.82 million and $12.71 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IDEX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000346 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00032000 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.65 or 0.00101613 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About IDEX

IDEX (CRYPTO:IDEX) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 650,494,509 coins. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IDEX is idex.market

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

IDEX Coin Trading

