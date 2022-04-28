Iconic Token Trading Up 10% Over Last 7 Days (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (ICNQ) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. Over the last week, Iconic Token has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar. One Iconic Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000928 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Iconic Token has a market cap of $3.58 million and approximately $6,692.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00043167 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,880.16 or 0.07348577 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00049892 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Iconic Token

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,843,782 coins. Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token

Buying and Selling Iconic Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Iconic Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

