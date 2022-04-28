ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.55 to $11.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.77 billion to $8.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.88 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut ICON Public from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ICON Public in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of ICON Public from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICON Public from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ICON Public from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $277.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR traded up $4.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 725,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,905. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $236.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.42. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 72.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. ICON Public has a fifty-two week low of $204.80 and a fifty-two week high of $313.00.

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. ICON Public had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 148.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ICON Public will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ICON Public stock. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 648 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

