ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) is Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s 5th Largest Position

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,018,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 923,308 shares during the period. ICL Group comprises approximately 2.8% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $173,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICL. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,172,119,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in ICL Group by 98.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,850,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after acquiring an additional 918,030 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in ICL Group by 115.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,661,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,071,000 after acquiring an additional 890,069 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in ICL Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 41,461,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $305,897,000 after acquiring an additional 847,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in ICL Group by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,967,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,969,000 after acquiring an additional 813,899 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE ICL traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 955,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.08. ICL Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $12.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.12.

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. ICL Group had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 18.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ICL Group Ltd will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.1318 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. ICL Group’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ICL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ICL Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup cut shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ICL Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ICL Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

