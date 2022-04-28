I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.82

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.82 and last traded at $12.01, with a volume of 39673 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.66.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IMAB shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on I-Mab from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on I-Mab from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, I-Mab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.43.

Get I-Mab alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMAB. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of I-Mab by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the third quarter worth $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 303.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in I-Mab by 20.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in I-Mab in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

I-Mab Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMAB)

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.