Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.84

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.84 and last traded at $3.84, with a volume of 44954 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

HYZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyzon Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.89.

Get Hyzon Motors alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.90.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,975,000. Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,082,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Firsthand Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $686,000. Institutional investors own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile (NASDAQ:HYZN)

HYZON Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, manufactures hydrogen-powered commercial vehicles and fuel cell systems. It focuses on developing medium and heavy-duty trucks, as well as city and coach buses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Honeoye Falls, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hyzon Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyzon Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.