HyperDAO Price Down 18.7% This Week (HDAO)

HyperDAO (HDAO) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 27th. HyperDAO has a market cap of $39.28 million and $233,477.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HyperDAO Profile

HyperDAO (HDAO) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,400,000,000 coins. HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com . The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao . HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

Buying and Selling HyperDAO

