Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.16

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.16 and last traded at $3.17, with a volume of 20233 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.31.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hyliion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Hyliion from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised Hyliion from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Hyliion alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $545.00 million, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.41.

Hyliion ( NYSE:HYLN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Hyliion by 10.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Hyliion by 26.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Hyliion by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 209,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hyliion by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hyliion by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 64,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the period. 27.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN)

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.