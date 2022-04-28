Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.16

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.16 and last traded at $3.17, with a volume of 20233 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.31.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hyliion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Hyliion from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised Hyliion from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.
The firm has a market capitalization of $545.00 million, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.41.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Hyliion by 10.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Hyliion by 26.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Hyliion by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 209,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hyliion by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hyliion by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 64,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the period. 27.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN)
Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.
