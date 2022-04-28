Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hyliion Holdings Corp. provides electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 commercial vehicle. The company’s solutions utilize its proprietary battery systems, control software and data analytics combined with fully integrated electric motors and power electronics, to produce electrified powertrain systems. Hyliion Holdings Corp., formerly known as Tortoise Acquisition Corp., is based in United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HYLN. UBS Group upgraded Hyliion from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Hyliion from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

HYLN traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,073,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,518,001. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.41. Hyliion has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $13.58.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hyliion will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Hyliion during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Hyliion during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hyliion in the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Hyliion in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. 27.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

