Hydra (HYDRA) Price Hits $7.14 on Exchanges

Hydra (HYDRA) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. Over the last seven days, Hydra has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. Hydra has a market capitalization of $61.48 million and approximately $410,929.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydra coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.14 or 0.00018181 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Hydra

Hydra’s total supply is 18,531,620 coins and its circulating supply is 8,606,762 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

