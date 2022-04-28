Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP grew its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,029,000 after acquiring an additional 13,779 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 122.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Hubbell by 9.3% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 16,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Hubbell by 27.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,937,000 after buying an additional 19,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $196.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $170.76 and a fifty-two week high of $212.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $184.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.57.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.26. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Hubbell’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 57.69%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HUBB shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hubbell from $181.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hubbell from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hubbell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

In related news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total value of $1,887,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $213,952.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

