HST Ventures LLC Takes Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

HST Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 149,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,000. AGNC Investment accounts for approximately 2.1% of HST Ventures LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 48.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.39.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $11.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,464,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,559,869. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $18.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.79 and a 200-day moving average of $14.49.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 58.24% and a return on equity of 17.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 11.5%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.01%.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $5,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AGNC Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.