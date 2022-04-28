HST Ventures LLC Takes $449,000 Position in Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT)

HST Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 131,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000. Shift Technologies accounts for 0.4% of HST Ventures LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 7,557 shares in the last quarter. 40.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Shift Technologies from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Shift Technologies from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.35.

SFT stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.41. 1,926,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,301,799. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.02. Shift Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $9.75.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.08). Shift Technologies had a negative net margin of 26.11% and a negative return on equity of 123.19%. The business had revenue of $196.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Shift Technologies, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Shift Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as at-home car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

