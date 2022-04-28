HST Ventures LLC Purchases Shares of 89,655 LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

HST Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 89,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,992,000. LendingTree comprises about 10.2% of HST Ventures LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. HST Ventures LLC owned approximately 0.67% of LendingTree as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TREE. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in LendingTree by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in LendingTree by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.
TREE stock traded down $3.10 on Wednesday, hitting $83.45. 341,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,742. LendingTree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.46 and a 1-year high of $250.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.46 and a 200-day moving average of $122.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.
Several research firms have commented on TREE. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on LendingTree from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LendingTree in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities decreased their price target on LendingTree from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.00.
LendingTree Profile (Get Rating)
LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.
