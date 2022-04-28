HST Ventures LLC Buys Shares of 41,596 TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

HST Ventures LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,932,000. TransUnion accounts for about 4.6% of HST Ventures LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 7,699 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 88,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,934,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $124.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of TransUnion from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.15.

In related news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $260,208.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Suzanne Patricia Clark bought 277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $90.35 per share, with a total value of $25,026.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,515 shares of company stock worth $583,714 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TRU traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.41. 2,127,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,594,465. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.37. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $83.47 and a 52 week high of $125.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.10.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $921.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.55 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 44.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.29%.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

