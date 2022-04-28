Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Short Interest Update

Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 687,200 shares, an increase of 164.5% from the March 31st total of 259,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,872.0 days.

OTCMKTS HMCBF traded down $3.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.13. 430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,051. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.12. Home Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.11 and a fifty-two week high of $36.17.

HMCBF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Home Capital Group from C$49.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.14.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

